Assassin's Creed Valhalla writer wants the series to go to Brazil

Assassin's Creed Valhalla senior writer Alain Mercieca has a few ideas for where he'd like the series to go next, including Brazil and the Mediterranean island of Malta.

In an interview with TheGamer, Mercieca said he can think of "too many [possibilities] to choose from" when it comes to the next Assassin's Creed game's setting. Still, the island of Malta, which was first inhabited by humans around 5200 BC and is the biggest of three islands that make up the Maltese archipelago, is of special interest to the history buff in Mercieca.

"As someone who is obsessed with history you could get me excited about a niche group of warriors in a lost society on the island of Malta and I’d be ready to jump into it and make it pop," Mercieca said.

Of course, Assassin's Creed games are huge, and Mercieca recognizes that he might need to think of a region larger than Malta for the next game in the series. "On a grander scale I do feel there is a rich tapestry of culture in South America that the brand has yet to explore fully," he said. "From the Incas to the Spanish Conquistadors, it is a very fascinating time. Though Black Flag did touch on some of it, I'm feeling more the Brazil region."

It's worth clarifying that it sounds like Mercieca was just talking from a personal standpoint here rather than teasing any official plans. Ubisoft has yet to announce the next Assassin's Creed game, and we don't have any credible leaks or rumors to spill right now.

