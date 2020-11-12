Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor: Who betrayed Soma in The Stench of Treachery?

The Stench of Treachery quest tasks you with discovering the Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor in Grantebridgescire, and figure out who has betrayed Soma. This is one of the longer quests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and you can easily spend a lot of time with it, depending on how determined you are to find out who betrayed Soma. Choosing the correct traitor has some further implications to the story too so if you want some help deciding who the Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor is in The Stench of Treachery quest, you've come to the right place.

Before I go ahead and reveal who the actual traitor is and who you should be accusing when you speak to Soma, I'd urge you to keep exploring and following up every clue you have. It's immensely satisfying when you accuse the correct person thanks to your own sleuthing skills. Of course, if you keep reading, expect spoilers.

Who is the traitor in The Stench of Treachery?

There are three people you can accuse of betraying Soma, and they're her three closest allies; Birna, Lif, and Galinn. There's reason to suspect each of them, but only one is the actual traitor.

If you don't care about becoming Sherlock Holmes for a short while, then you should know the traitor is Galinn. Accusing Galinn results in a cutscene where Soma slits his throat, but she is ultimately thankful for you finding the traitor. Since you got the correct suspect, Birna will also ask to join your camp at Ravensthorpe, so you can add her to your raiding team.

You can find this out for yourself by questioning each of the three suspects, where you'll find out that Lif had his yellow paint stolen. Head down the escape tunnel Soma dug inside the longhouse and you'll find drops of yellow paint throughout, all the way to an inlet where the invaders left their boats.

Go north-west from here to the Fens, where you'll eventually stumble upon some ambushed ships. Lif inscribed poetry on the side of each ship, so you can go through them and find Galinn's ship, which – surprise, surprise – has yellow paint on it.

Finding the ships is the hardest part of this quest, although personally, Galinn seemed the most suspicious to begin with. Congrats if you managed to solve the entire mystery yourself and commiserations if you accused Birna or Lif!