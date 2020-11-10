Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal: How to get more and what to spend it on

From the very beginning of the game, you'll start finding Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal here and there. Along with looking dazzling, it's clearly quite important since it's seemingly quite scarce, but Assassin's Creed Valhalla doesn't explain what you can spend opal on for a good while. If you're wondering just how valuable Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal is and exactly what it can be spent on, let us help.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal explained

Opal in Assassin's Creed Valhalla cannot be sold, nor can it be bought. Opal is a special type of currency, though you won't be able to spend it at a standard vendor. So what is opal used for?

The non-spoiler answer is to essentially keep playing. Eventually, when you've progressed a fair way through the game and you're settled in England, you'll be able to spend your opal within Ravensthorpe, your camp between Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire.

To dive a little deeper and explain more, the person you're looking for is the young boy, Reda. When he arrives, there'll be an unavoidable cutscene where he introduces himself and Eivor is, as expected, a little bemused at the child who acts far more mature than his age would imply. Reda is part of the Thousand-Eyes network, who keep eyes and ears on every part of England.

Reda will sell you various items in exchange for opal. Some are simply cosmetics like settlement decorations and tattoos, while others will be mythical weapons and armour. You don't need to buy stuff off Reda to progress through the game, but he can sell some useful gear.

He'll also have contracts to offer you, which are essentially time-limited quests where you need to assassinate someone or investigate something. These aren't central to the narrative and can be completed for rewards, if you're looking for something else to do.

Finally, the Thousand-Eyes network has other young representatives. Whenever you're in a city or town, look for the woven cross symbol. You can spend your opal and accept new contracts at any of these; you don't need to return to Ravensthorpe each time.