Assassin's Creed Valhalla is being used to promote Ireland tourism

Scenes from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla are being used in a tourism campaign to encourage visitors to pay a visit to Ireland.

Given the first expansion, Wraith of the Druids, brings Viking Eivor to Ireland, Tourism Ireland has teamed up with Ubisoft to showcase some of the game's most memorable real-life landmarks, such as Dublin, Benbulben, and the Giant's Causeway.

It's only a brief promotional video – at just 38 seconds, you can blink and miss it – but it draws on the spectacular scenery from the game, offering suggestions on how these stunning backdrops might have looked back when Vikings roamed the land. Here, take a look:

"Gamers, check out Viking Ireland in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids. Dublin, Benbulben, the Giant’s Causeway, the Hill of Tara... have a look at these ancient sites brought to life in the game!" the company said in the video description of its latest campaign, ending with the hashtag: #FillYourHeartWithIreland (thanks, Eurogamer ).

"Ubisoft has done an incredible job in bringing aspects of Celtic Ireland to life in amazing detail," said Mark Henry , central marketing director at Tourism Ireland. "This campaign is a fun and innovative way to bring Ireland to the attention of a new audience of gamers.

"We want to spike players' curiosity about the featured locations and inspire them to come and explore them in the real world."

