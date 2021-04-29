Assassin's Creed Valhalla dataminers uncover potential references to third DLC pack

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC expansion has seemingly been uncovered by a dataminer combing through the game's files.

Just below, you can see the Assassin's Creed Valhalla files as noted by well-known dataminer J0nathan. In particular, the dataminer notes that there's mention of a new DLC pack within the files, as well as a location listing that's linked to the mythical land of Muspelheim.

Voici la "bombe" 💣 Le royaume de Muspelheim est bien présent dans les fichiers de #ACValhalla avec la mention "DLC" !Alors attention : soit il est prévu dans l'un des deux DLC, soit il s'agit de "Meteor", soit il s'agit de restes du développement (qui est maintenant abandonné) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVcApril 28, 2021 See more

A trip to the fiery realm of Muspelheim wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The mystical land of Jotunheim, another of Norse mythology's nine realms, can be unlocked through progressing the story to a certain point, and then engaging with the sage Valka back in your home town of Raventhorpe.

Currently, there are two DLC expansions planned for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The first expansion, called Wrath of the Druids, takes protagonist Eivor to Ireland for a new adventure, and was recently delayed by two weeks, so it'll now be launching on May 13.

Next, there's the Siege of Paris DLC. No prizes for guessing where this is taking our protagonist to, but this second DLC expansion currently doesn't have a release date, and is only slated to launch at some point later this year. While it's entirely possible that Muspelheim could be included in the Siege of Paris DLC as an optional side area, it's equally possible that Ubisoft could be planning a third, unannounced expansion for the RPG.

Both of these DLC packs are included with Assassin's Creed Valhalla's season pass, which is currently available for $40. If Ubisoft is planning even more DLC for the game, it's likely that it wouldn't be included within this debut season pass. Whatever the case, we'll have to wait and see for the Siege of Paris to find out more.

