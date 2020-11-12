Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo: Should you take the resources to England or leave them for Styrbjorn?

When about to set sail for England, you're presented with an interesting decision; should you take the Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo with you, or leave it for Styrbjorn in Norway? This decision is presented to you early on with no sign of what the outcome or consequences will be for the rest of your time with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, so it's not an easy decision to make. Read on to find out what leaving the Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources behind or taking them with you means for the rest of the game.

Of course, there are very, very minor spoilers in this guide if you're still exploring Rygjafylke and haven't progressed through The Seas of Fate quest yet, so proceed with caution.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo decision

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In The Seas of Fate quest, when you have to find and speak to Sigurd, you'll enter the Fornburg longhouse and your brother will deliver a speech. Gudmund suggests that you take the "riches from Kjotve's raid" with you, in order to help build yourselves a new home in England.

On the other hand, Sigurd says that belongs to his father, "as a fair compensation" and that in England, you must start anew. Bragi raises a fair point in that you'll start with nothing in an unknown land amongst people who want to kill you, and Eivor chimes in reiterating the fact that since they killed Kjotve, it's their – so your – choice.

Then you're presented with the decision. Take the resources to England, or leave them for Styrbjorn.

If you take the resources, Sigurd vocally disagrees with your choice, but it's ultimately your decision so he concedes. This means you'll begin with 700 supplies (what you usually start with plus what you take) when you settle Ravensthorpe in England, but later down the line, there's another moment at which Sigurd gets angry and this can affect that decision. It's worth noting that while the extra 400 supplies you can take may seem like a hefty amount, it's actually not that significant and you can earn that much with a raid or two.

If you leave the resources for Styrbjorn, Sigurd will be happy because there won't be a cloud hanging over you, and he claims it's the sign of a wise leader when you "consider the need of others". It does mean that you'll only start in Ravensthorpe with 300 supplies, but this choice will be referenced later down the line by Sigurd in a positive light.

That's all there is to it! This decision ultimately doesn't change much, but if you want to keep Sigurd happy, you're better off leaving the cargo.