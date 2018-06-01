Ubisoft makes Assassin's Creed Odyssey official, so hooray for keychains!

After what we can only imagine were some pretty tense marketing meetings, Ubisoft has decided to confirm what a keychain suggested earlier today. We will see Assassin's Creed Odyssey at E3.

It looks like the next Assassin's Creed has been revealed by way of a promotional keychain. Yep, these E3 2018 game leaks just keep getting weirder and weirder, but this image from French gaming site JeuxVideo showing the Assassin's Creed Odyssey title and a distinctive Spartan helmet design speaks for itself. The first, biggest conclusion to draw? We're headed to ancient Greece.

Assassin's Creed Origins was the most ancient entry of the alternate-history action series when in came out in 2017, taking place mostly around 50 B.C.E. Though Odyssey was chiefly set in Egypt, it did tease some Grecian elements. And it looks like the next game in the series will follow up on them.

The safest bet is that Assassin's Creed Odyssey will follow Origins directly - like how Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood picked up some years after Assassin's Creed 2. On the other hand, if it really does draw from The Odyssey and isn't just using its title as shorthand for far-roaming adventure (no offense, Super Mario Odyssey ) it could take place several centuries before that.

A more detailed leak earlier this month sprang from an anonymous user on 4chan, so it should be taken with the biggest grains of salt, but the fact that it and the keychain both line up in terms of the Greek angle lends it a bit more credence. According to the 4chan leaker, the game - there referred to as Dynasty, which may be a codename - will let players choose a man or woman protagonist (who are not Origins' Bayek or Aya, though those two will figure into the story) and be released sometime in the first half of 2019. Hopefully we'll get some official details to confirm or deny all this at Ubisoft's E3 press conference.