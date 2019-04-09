Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Tablet locations: Where to find this precious ship upgrade resource

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Tablets are vital if you want to upgrade your ship, the Adrestia. Ancient Tablets are hidden around the world and while you can find other resources like stone and wood easily, these are the things that really control when you can improve things like ramming, the hull, arrows, spears and so on.

This Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Tablet locations guide will help you find these vital resources. They're not actually that hard to find as long as you know where to look. You just have to be prepared to travel and infiltrate the odd fort or two in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. It's honest work (aside from all the killing and stealing) and before long you'll have all the Adrestia upgrades you need.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey tips | Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient tablets | Assassin's Creed Odyssey orichalcum | Assassin's Creed Odyssey ancient stele | Assassin's Creed Odyssey minotaur | Assassin's Creed Odyssey cyclops | Assassin's Creed Odyssey medusa | Assassin's Creed Odyssey sphinx | Assassin's Creed Odyssey Xenia questline | How to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey | How to get the Pegasus, Black Unicorn and Rainbow Unicorn skins in Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Here are the locations for all the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ancient Tablet bundles, because thankfully you get four per stash. Sweet! Super duper Adrestia here we come.

Kephallonia

1) Odysseus's Palace - Ithaka

Phokis

1) Prometheus and the Birth of Humankind - Sacred Lands of Apollo

2) Snake Temple - Valley of the Snake

3) Tomb of Tityos - Valley of the Snake

4) Solitude Tower - Grand Mount Parnassos (right on the border of Lake Kopais)

Boeotia

1) Temple of Athena Itonia - Mount Helikon

2) Tower of Askre - Reborn Hills

Attika

1) Burned Temple of Hera - Phaleron Sandy Bay

2) Ruined Sanctuary of Ajax - Isle of Salamis

Megaris

1) Pillar of Dionysos - Kithairon Foothills

2) Ruined Temple of Apollo - Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos

3) Zues Ephesos - Valley of King Lelex

Korinthia

1) Altar of the Cyclops - Isthmus of Poseidon

2) Ruined Temple of Zeus - Kraneion Plains

3) Ruined Temple of Apollo - Valley of the Pegasos

4) Kephisos's Sanctuary Ruins - Valley of Judgement

Achaia

1) Ruins of Helike - Poseidon's Wrath

Elis

1) Spring of Piera - Forgotten Swamps

2) Dyspontion Ruins - Forgotten Swamps

Arkadia

1) Origins of the Karyatids - Lykosoura Highlands

Argolis

1) Mycenae - Palace of Agamemnon

2) Palace of Hippomedon - Wetlands of the Hydra

3) Asine Ruins - Mount Koryphum

4) Club of Herakles - Valley of Dreams

Lakonia

1) Burned Temple of Apollo - Forest of Eurotas

Messenia

1) Palace of Aphareus - Exile Hills

Kythera Island

1) Diakofti Ruins - Pilgrim Hill

2) Mycenaean Ruins - Skandeia Bay

Messara

1) Lost Minoan Shrine - Zeus's Playground

2) Phaistos Village - Fertile Battlegrounds

Pephka

1) Zakros - Dikte Plateau

Naxos

1) Deathbed of Ariadne - Maenad's Hills

Chios

1) Anavatos Ruin - Hunted Forest of Artemis

2) Ruined Temple of Athena Poliouchos - Forest of Tears

Lesbos

1) Temple of Kybele - Vineyard Canyon

2) Ancient Sanctuary of Zeus - Vineyard Canyon

3) Ruined Sanctuary - Ancient Pearl

4) Temple Ruins - Lover's Bay

5) Lost Shrine of Poseidon - Lover's Bay

Makedonia

1) Xerxes's Sacrifice of the Nine - Unexplored Mount Pangeon

Euboea

1) Seaside Altar - Mount Dirfi

2) Apollo Temple - Forgotten Ruins of Makris

3) Altar of Poseidon - Mount Ochi