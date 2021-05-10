Army of the Dead features a hidden cameo from director Zack Snyder

There are plenty of reasons to watch Army of the Dead, including undead tigers, so what’s one more? Director Zack Snyder has teased his brief appearance in a scene from the upcoming Netflix zombie heist movie – so keep your eyes peeled.

Snyder revealed (via Kakuchopurei), that he quite literally has a blink-and-you’ll-miss it cameo: "You can certainly watch Army Of The Dead a hundred times over to find Zack Snyder and you will. You have to be super observant, it’s a very tricky moment but I’m there. I’m operating a camera and it’s in a mirror."

If you ask us, that sounds potentially more like a Jeans Guy-style goof than a cameo, but it’s something that will surely play well with those looking for Snyder’s usual sprinkling of deep cuts and Easter eggs – including a very literal Snyder Cut cameo.

The Army of the Dead director continued: "You have to be really careful to see it because it’s only two frames but it’s in there for sure. We were going to take it out but I told them to leave it, it’s good."

Netflix has also revealed plans for fans to get a peek at the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead. Starting May 13, a livestream will announce details on how to watch the opening moments of the film slightly earlier. You never know, you might just catch a glimpse of Zack Snyder.

Army of the Dead is streaming on Netflix from May 21 and will get a limited theatrical run from May 14.

