First Aquaman 2 behind-the-scenes teaser lands at DC FanDome

The first teaser for Aquaman 2, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has debuted at DC FanDome.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, which features a mixture of on-set footage and scenes from the movie itself, Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman (and he apologizes for the four-year wait for the sequel). We can see a glimpse of him in action, with a shot of the actor mid-fight scene. We also get a look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta in a new suit and Amber Heard, who's back as Mera.

Alongside Momoa, Abdul-Mateen II, and Heard an unrecognizable Patrick Wilson returns as the former King Orm. Temuera Morrison is back as Arthur's father Tom, while Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk has a mystery role in the movie.

"Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires," director James Wan told our sister publication Total Film. "You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out the boy."

Arthur will also be sporting a new look in the film, with his stealth suit unveiled by Wan on Instagram.

"I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments," Mateen has said of the sequel. "In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I'm showing some different colors with this one."

Aquaman 2 arrives December 16, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon – and if you're not already streaming it, here's how to watch DC FanDome.