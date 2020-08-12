Apple AirPods with Charging Case deals: stupidly cheap prices at Amazon right now

Apple AirPods, we all know them and probably want a pair, even just to see if the reports – comfort, good sound quality, and long battery – are true (they are). And there has never been a better time to buy them; Amazon is having a bonafide sale on AirPods with Wired and Wireless Charging Cases.

Amazon sale: Browse deals on AirPods with Wired or Wireless Charging Case

AirPods are, in our usage, really good. The design is minimal enough to ensure they fade into the background while the sound quality is enough for most people, especially if you stay away from bass-heavy tunes (a downside of all small in-ears).

Siri is right there, too, giving you easy access to a bunch of services when you connect to an iPhone. Plus, Apple has worked its magic on the Bluetooth connection, which is lightning fast.

Battery life-wise (an important metric for those of us who are forgetful with charging), the AirPods offer around five hours of usage, made longer by the Charging Cases that stylising house the AirPods when not in use. With the Case, you'll get over 24 hours with ease.

So, without further ado, let's get into the deals...

Apple Airpods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) + Wired Charging Case | £159 £129 on Amazon

If you fancy a pair of AirPods and don't mind having to plug the charging case into the wall with a Lightning cable, this is the deal for you - especially as you get all the same features within the actual earbuds themselves. View Deal

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) + Wireless Charging Case | £199 £159 on Amazon

With a stepped-up discount of £40, these are ideal if you want the top-notch pair of AirPods (besides the more expensive AirPods Pro, that is). The case is compatible with loads of other wireless charging accessories for seamless use as well.View Deal

If you've been on the fence about investing in a pair of AirPods, look no further than these fantastic deals from Amazon, offering upwards of £35 off right now.