Apex Legends devs would "love to deliver" more PvE content

Apex Legends developer Respawn would "love to deliver" more PvE content.

In an interview with Eurogamer, game director Chad Grenier discusses the possibility of more PvE content for Apex Legends. "The team certainly loves to make that kind of content. A lot of our team comes from a single-player background... we made the single-player campaign in Titanfall 2," Grenier said.

"And so with all of the awesome legends and all the lore and storytelling that we're doing, the team naturally I think would love to deliver some sort of content that's like that, like single-player PvE content," the game director added. However, Grenier was keen to stress that the health of the development team at Respawn comes first, so that they're "making sure we're not crunching."

As Grenier alludes to, Apex Legends first introduced single-player, PvE content for Apex Legends last year with Quests. These small missions tasked players with taking on a limited single-player level with a few objectives as one Legend, before exfiltrating the area by sprinting headlong to an evacuation point on the map, while being pursued by monstrous creatures along the way. The Quests were never particularly challenging, but each one completed rewarded players with a deluge of new story information for every Legend.

While there's not any new PvE content arriving with Season 9 of Apex Legends, there is a new game mode. The Arena mode pits two teams of three players against one another in elimination combat, throwing out the battle royale formula for some faced-paced, arena-based combat.

Along with the new Arena mode in Season 9 is newcomer Valkyrie. As the descendant of antagonist Viper from Titanfall 2, Valkyrie knows a thing or two about Titans and the heat of combat. This new Legend will be taking to the skies with a jetpack, and raining death from above with rocket salvos, which is sure to really mix things up for the battle royale game and all its other characters. For more on the forthcoming season, head over to our huge Apex Legends Season 9 preview for more.

