Anyone hoping for a Xbox Series X restock today? Here's where it could happen

In terms of an Xbox Series X restock, this week we've gone from 'distinctly quiet', to 'downright barren'. Admittedly, in the US, AntOnline did have some stock at the very beginning of the week which was promising (if there are deals at one retailer then it usually indicates that others could follow). Target might also be one to keep an eye on, given the fact that they have skipped Xbox Series X restocks in recent weeks. This is surely due a change, and maybe today, the Friday before the Easter weekend, is the time to do it.

Anyway, this is speculative at best - again - so keep going with the retailer links below and see if you get lucky for a PS5 restock. Until we know more, your best bet is still to remain persistent with the links below and keep trying your darndest.

In the UK, Game has already changed the 'release' date on their next batch of PS5 consoles, but hasn't even bothered to take down their Xbox listings. This surely indicates that the retailer is really not worried about being overwhelmed when it comes to the Xbox restock situation. As a result, when those dates change, folks in the UK know a drop is coming. Game has had stock on a near-fortnightly schedule so there could be some changes on webpages this weekend, all in prep for next week...

When Xbox Series X restocks do happen, we are seeing units hang around for longer than ever, so this is good news for those of us waiting to get the new console. But it's predicting the timing which is the pain. We are, however, hopeful for some end-of-week Xbox Series X restock fun and shenanigans though - some retailers do like to go big on Fridays, for instance. Look at Best Buy and its PS5 restock every Friday if you want an example. We've got our fingers crossed; what better way to enjoy Eastertime than to actually get your hands on an Xbox Series X restock unit and enjoy springtime properly?

So. We've got to keep looking at those stock tracker accounts, keep bookmarking the retailer links you see on this page, and keep at it; this really is one of the best ways to get Xbox Series X stock or PS5 stock.

