Ant-Man director solves a minor Marvel mystery: who was Falcon talking to?

A minor Marvel mystery has been resolved. No, we're not talking about that infamous Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg that James Gunn promises no-one has found yet – we're talking about who Falcon was on coms with during that Avengers facility battle in Ant-Man.

Peyton Reed, who directed Ant-Man, has cleared up any ambiguity surrounding who the winged Avenger – who will soon appear in a Disney Plus series as part of Marvel Phase 4 – was talking to. "Great question," the filmmaker wrote on Twitter. "He’s talking to Natasha."

Great question. He’s talking to Natasha. #AntMan https://t.co/WLg7vvctKFMay 2, 2020

Natasha, as Marvel fans will know, is Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson. There were a few other options – Falcon could have potentially been talking to Captain America or Vision or any of the other superheroes in the Avengers facility post-Age of Ultron. However, Black Widow was perhaps the most obvious candidate.

Reed has also been talking about Ant-Man 3 on Twitter. Recently, the director teased how Walton Goggins' character Sonny Burch – who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp – could return for the sequel. "There's always a chance," the director wrote.

Ant-Man 3 does not have an official release date, though will be one of the new superhero movies reaching cinemas when they reopen in the future.