Another Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak shares more details about its upcoming expansion

A fresh Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak – this time originating from an unspecified Chinese-language site – has added more weight to the rumor that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is reportedly getting a "God of War-style" DLC expansion .

Called Dawn of Ragnarok, Valhalla's new expansion – thought to be releasing on March 10, 2022 – is apparently the "most ambitious expansion in the series' history".

Further details about the expansion have popped up on the Assassin's Creed subreddit with half a dozen Chinese-language (and some very official-looking) pictures, although exactly where the leak occurred – or from what site – has yet to be clarified.

As the accompanying text is all in Chinese, the expansion's description has been run through Google Translate, so it's possible the translation below might be a little rough. Bearing that in mind, here's how the expansion has allegedly been described in the leaked source:

"The story takes place in the magnificent Nine Realms in the mythology of North, and here has been threatened by the invasion of the kingdom of frost and flames," it says. "The kingdom of dwarves in Wat Alheim is now falling apart; during the war, Odin's beloved son Badr was also unfortunately taken away by the immortal fire giant-Surut.

"Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarok is the most ambitious expansion pack in the history of this series: this time, Aivor must personally experience the fate of Odin, the war of the North and the destiny of the god of wisdom. The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt. After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe."

For now, all we can do is chalk this up as a big old rumor, but if/when that changes, we'll let you know.

If it's been some time since you last spent quality time with Eivor, you might have missed that new DLC is now available for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tombs of the Fallen.

As revealed last month , Eivor must scourer England to locate all the Tombs of the Fallen. That means there are now four total new tombs to explore, and there's a big emphasis on puzzle-style gameplay with each of them.