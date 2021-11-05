Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tombs of the Fallen DLC is coming next week

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a new, free in-game activity called Tombs of the Fallen on Tuesday, November 9.

We saw traces of the update earlier this week thanks to some new PlayStation trophies, but now Ubisoft has officially unveiled it as part of the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla roadmap. There's still not a whole lot of info out there on Tombs of the Fallen, but we know now that it's some sort of in-game activity.

Ready for more? 🌀 Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Looks like 2021 still has a few more mysteries to uncover. 🔎 #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/B1wdvM5ZQqNovember 5, 2021 See more

Ubisoft's new roadmap also reveals a few other updates due out before the end of 2021. On November 9, Tombs of the Fallen will go live alongside title update 1.4.0. Shortly thereafter, a free time-limited event called Oskoreia Festival runs from November 11 to December 2. Finally, title update 1.4.1 will be the final Assassin's Creed Valhalla update of the year, launching sometime in December.

Ubisoft is supporting the heck out of Assassin's Creed Valhalla post-launch, with two DLCs - one for Ireland and one for France - already out there, and another major expansion arriving in 2022. Ubisoft hasn't announced the next campaign chapter yet, but a recent leak suggests it'll be titled Dawn of Ragnarok, setting up Assassin's Creed's own interpretation of the mythical event and taking players to the Viking realm of Muspelheim. Finally, another leak gives us a look at some flashy new armor sets seemingly on their way to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

