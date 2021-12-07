Assassin’s Creed Valhalla getting a new God of War-style expansion, claims leaker

It'll apparently offer over 40 hours of new content

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is reportedly getting a "God of War-style" DLC expansion.

The new claims come from Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson, who this time is turning his attention to Ubisoft's huge viking RPG. Henderson claims, as you can see in the tweet below, that a huge expansion is in development for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a reveal possibly coming later this week at The Game Awards.

Additionally, Henderson claims that this forthcoming expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will offer at least 40 hours of new gameplay for users. If this is accurate, it makes the new expansion far bigger than that of Wrath of the Druids and the Siege of Paris, the previous two DLC expansions for Valhalla, which launched earlier this year.

This is hardly the first time we've heard whispers of a brand new DLC expansion for Ubisoft's game. Just a few months ago in October, dataminers managed to uncover something relating to Valhalla called "Dawn of Ragnarok." Many believed that this was to be the title of the rumored third major expansion for the RPG, but nothing has ever been confirmed or denied by Ubisoft.

Perhaps we'll have to wait and see what The Game Awards brings later this week for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The annual celebration kicks off in just a few days from now on December 9 in L.A., and this time, it'll have an actual show floor complete with various guests from around the industry.

