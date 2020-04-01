Animal Crossing: New Horizons player turns island into Hyrule from Zelda: A Link to the Past

While the rest of us were gleefully dotting our Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands with flowers, bamboo trees, and candy machines, one single-minded Zelda fan turned their island into Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Reddit user VaynMaanen shared a screenshot of their island's overview map compared to that of Zelda: A Link to the Past, revealing a strikingly similar layout of roads, rivers, bridges, and buildings. Even specific locations, like Death Mountain, Haunted Grove, and Lake Hylia have been recreated with impressive accuracy. Naturally, the player character is all dressed up as Link, with a green tunic, pointy hat, and some sort of leather contraption around their torso. One can only assume they've also changed their island tune to something from Zelda.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The creator says it took them "four grueling days" of terraforming to get the look just right, and I 100% believe it. It's not until you "beat" the game's story, which involves a number of time-consuming projects, that you're gifted the Island Designer App. From there, you can build roads, reshape bodies of water, and move around buildings to get the look you want. But it takes many hours, not to mention tens-of-thousands of Nook Miles to do anything like what this Zelda fan has done. You can see all the shots of Hyrule in Animal Crossing: New Horizons here.

As for me, I'm in egg city. Earth eggs, sky eggs, water eggs… leaf eggs. It's an eggstravaganza in here. It's Bunny Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , and Bunny Day lasts 12 days. That means you have almost two weeks to make all the Bunny Day recipes you can with every Bunny Day egg you can find.