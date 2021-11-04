Amongst dozens of other additions within the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is a small but solid little game changer. How much it will upgrade your life very much depends on the layout of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island but a new craftable ladder kit now means you can affix a ladder to cliff sides instead of constantly having to carry one around.

If you’ve got wilder sections of your island that just wouldn’t look right with an incline, Nintendo has just handed over a wooden way to keep things looking natural. Get ready to go up - or indeed down - in the world with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons wooden ladder set-up kit guide.

Where to buy the wooden ladder set-up kit recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo )

First things first, you’re going to have to head to Nook’s Cranny to purchase the recipe for the wooden ladder set-up kit. It’s in the cabinet and all the way down at the bottom where you can buy your island’s fruit. Pay the Nooks 2000 bells, learn the recipe, and it’s time to head to a crafting table.

How to craft the wooden ladder set-up kit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo )

The demands aren’t too high for the wooden ladder set-up kit but you’ll probably have to go and thump some trees for regular wood. Each wooden ladder set-up kit requires one wooden ladder and another 5 normal wood. Chances are you’ll want to keep a spare portable ladder for any other adventures so you might want to craft an additional one at the same time with 4 wood, 4 hardwood, and 4 softwood.

How to build the wooden ladder set-up kit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Now it’s time for the useful bit. All you need to do now is head to the cliffside you’d like to pop your ladder onto. Stand in front of the cliff you want to be able to climb and open your menu. Then it’s just a case of selecting the kit and placing the ladder. If you don’t like where it’s been installed you can just pick it back up again as you usually would with an item and try again. It’s exceptionally easy.

Customising the wooden ladder set-up kit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Given that everything in Animal Crossing has been made much more customisable with the new update, it’s not surprising that you can give the ladder set-up kit a lick of paint before you stick it onto a cliff. Head to a crafting bench with a customisation kit and and the ladder set-up kit in your pockets and you can change the colour. Who wants natural brown when you could go blue, red, yellow, green, or white?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets