Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing back May Day, Wedding Season, and more in next update

The next Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 will bring back several fan favourite Spring events as well as new seasonal items starting April 28.

To kick us off, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Tour , which lets players take part in a maze game and win prizes, will be available from April 29 - May 7. After that, fans can look forward to International Museum Day from May 18 - 31 where they’ll be able to collect daily stamps from the museum. Finally, Wedding Season is back throughout the whole of June, and once again, Reese and Cyrus need help taking some anniversary photos on Harv's Island.

Not only can players look forward to these events but as always there is a tonne of new seasonal items up for grabs too. Ranging from Wedding Season-themed furniture and clothing - which will be available throughout June from Nook Shopping and the Able Sisters - to a Cheese Rolling and Mother’s Day themed item too. From the looks of the photos released by Nintendo , it seems that players will be able to pick up some ‘koinobori’ aka a set of ‘carp streamer’ windsocks, a wheel of cheese, and more.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Along with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0, May will also bring new fish and bugs to catch including the elusive Mahi-Mahi, scorpions, and sea pigs. Keep up to date with all the creatures roaming your island with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish , Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs , and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sea Creatures guides.