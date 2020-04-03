Animal Crossing: New Horizons player builds toy machine for bulk crafting

Animal Crossing: New Horizons involves a lot of button-tapping, whether you're hurrying Blathers through his ramblings or crafting fish bait. So one player took matters into their own hands - or rather, out of them - and built a mechanical toy to tap through the crafting prompts for them.

Reddit user Coriandor calls the device their "solution to the lack of bulk crafting" in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Indeed, it's a grievance shared by many having to mindlessly tap through text, select prompts, and endure the triumphant animation every time you need more fish bait or other bulk items.

Fortunately, if you happen to have a K'nex toy kit lying around and some spare ingenuity, it looks like you can make a device that's happy to trudge through the monotony for you, while you kick back and watch fish bait pile in.

The creator says the toy kit they used to make the contraption is "at least 20 years old" and "has like zero torque," which means a newer kit could double the crafting power. Think of the applications: limitless fish bait, tools, even shooting stars. Maybe I'm just impatient, but I think it's genius.

Of course, one thing that really is in limitless supply right now are eggs. Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bunny Day means eggs are pouring from the sky, acting as fish in rivers, growing from trees, and sprouting from rocks. If you aren't sure what to do with your newfound lifelong supply of eggs, here's every Bunny Day egg recipe we could find.