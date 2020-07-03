How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons pearls

Animal Crossing: New Horizons pearls are the brand new rare resource to horde on your island. You'll need these iridescent lumps in order to craft the rather beautiful new Animal Crossing: New Horizons mermaid DIY recipes, which should give your home the siren chic you never knew you needed.

There are one of two ways to nab yourself a pearl or twenty, but it's going to take a little bit of grinding and daily toil - as you'd expect for anything so shiny. Here's how to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons pearls:

1. Find them on the ocean floor

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The main way to earn pearls is to go diving for them. Like the brand new Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures, they have the potential to be found wherever there are little bubbles rising to the surface of the water as you swim out in the open. Here's the cheat sheet on how to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and dive:

Grab a wetsuit from the Nook's Cranny cabinet, Nook Shopping or Nook Miles Rewards

Put on your wetsuit

Go to the beach or rocks near the ocean

Press A to get in the sea

Press A to swim

Press Y to dive when near bubbles rising to the surface

Move over the shadow using A to swim

Once over the top, you'll automatically dive down to grab your prize

There are 40 new sea creatures to find, plus pearls, so they are pretty rare spawns, meaning it's worth checking regularly.

2. Get them from Pascal in exchange for scallop shells

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Our pal Pascal is a little otter who has a hunger for scallops. In exchange for your scallop shells he'll gift you a mermaid DIY recipe, or sometimes a pearl. It's much easier to nab them via diving, but it's worth noting that he may also gift one to you on occasion too.