Play the Animal Crossing: New Horizons PAX East demo and get a special Tom Nook tote bag

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing a slice of island life to PAX East.

Nintendo confirmed today that the latest Animal Crossing will be the star of its PAX East presence, with playable demos, photo opportunities, and even some special Nook-themed swag. If you're headed to the show in Boston from February 27 to March 1, you can check it all out on the convention floor at Nintendo's booth No. 11062.

You'll want to line up early to play the demo, or try to get your hands on a "Warp Pipe Pass" on Nintendo's official site for priority access starting on Tuesday. Nintendo says the game will let players "enjoy a variety of relaxing activities within a deserted island setting, like crafting, gardening, fishing, interior and exterior decorating, and interacting with charming new and familiar Animal Crossing characters".

Sounds like you'll get a cross section of the parts we got to check out in our Animal Crossing: New Horizon hands-on preview . Plus, everybody who plays the demo will get a "special Tom Nook themed tote bag", but only while supplies last.

Even if you don't lock down a slot in time, you can head to the Nintendo demo stage to watch a guided showcase of New Horizons. Or you could just wander around the booth in search of costumed characters like Isabelle and K.K. Slider, then pose with them in front of buildings recreated from the game. If anybody's coming to the show in full Doom Eternal cosplay, you've gotta get a photo op with your release-date BFF Isabelle.

Beyond Animal Crossing, the Nintendo PAX East booth will also include demo stations for Pokemon Sword and Shield , and on-stage ScreamPark faceoffs in Luigi's Mansion 3 , just in case you need a break from all the relaxing island vibes.