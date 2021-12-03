Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitch turns your villagers naked

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons glitch is inexplicably making your villager companions naked.

As first reported earlier today by Eurogamer, it seems a bug has popped up in the relatively recent Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The bug, as you can see in the exemplary demonstration just below, somehow turns your villagers naked when they enter the special cafe area on Lottie's island within the new DLC.

WHY ARE YOU NAKED #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/INDteyowUcNovember 28, 2021 See more

Right now, there's no clue as to what's causing this bug to pop up, but it's going down a storm online. New Horizons players across Twitter and the game's official subreddit are sharing their villager's nudes, completely dumbfounded as to how or why this is happening in the first place.

Look, a nudist beach would be all well and good in the Animal Crossing universe, but does it really have to be a nudist cafe? People are trying to eat here, guys. The bug seems like it's actually been around since the Happy Home Paradise DLC launched for New Horizons back in October, but for some reason it's only recently been uncovered and started garnering attention from the game's community.

Happy Home Paradise actually offers a bounty of wonderful features beyond naked animal villagers. There's a huge slate of both indoor and outdoor designer options to choose from, giving players who miss the classic Happy Home Designer a perfect new outlet. It might unfortunately be the first and last paid-for DLC in New Horizons, but at least it's an absolute banger.

