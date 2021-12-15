Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds winter and summer solstice items to the Nook Shop

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering players in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres new seasonal items.

In the Northern Hemisphere, players are now able to pick up four new items themed around the Winter Solstice until December 22, 2021. Located in the seasonal tab of Nook Shopping, players can pick up a midwinter sweater for 1,200 bells, the aurora wall for 7,000 bells, a bathtub with yuzu (a traditional Japanese bath filled with lemons) for 3,200 bells, and a bowl of Tangyuan (a Chinese dessert made up of sticky rice balls and warm syrup) for 1,000 bells.

If your island is based in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s time for the Summer Solstice and so you can pick up a maypole for 2,400 bells and a pair of sunflower sunglasses for 1,200 bells. If you missed out on the sunflower crown and sunflower rug from the previous year, you can also pick them up from Nook Shopping from December 15 - December 22 too.

With only a few weeks left of the year, now’s the time to start collecting toy items from Nook’s Cranny in preparation for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day on December 24. During the event, players will encounter Jingle the reindeer NPC who will task players with hand delivering gifts to your villagers in exchange for exclusive seasonal items. You will also start noticing shiny Ornaments and seasonal DIY recipes popping up all over your island.