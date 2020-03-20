Popular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide: How, when and where to catch all the fish

By

Reel all of these scaley things in with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish
(Image credit: Nintendo)
JUMP TO:

Building out a full collection of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish is a huge part of the pride of playing Animal Crossing religiously. Because the game syncs to your real-world time, date, month and season, it probably take an entire year for you to see everything Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer. 

With all that in mind, we've been working across two Animal Crossing islands to bring you all the fish currently available across the north and south hemispheres. It's worth noting that certain fish are only available in certain locations, at certain times during specific months, so you'll need to check all patches of water. Here are the specific locales we've discovered so far:

  • River
  • River (Mouth)
  • River (Clifftop)
  • Pond
  • Pier
  • Sea

If you're new to the series and are wondering how to fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, what you need to do is get a fishing rod, and then aim to drop your hook ahead of where the fish is facing. Then wait until the fish spots it. They will nose the hook, but wait until it pulls the float under the water with a satisfying plop. Then press A immediately to reel it in.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Below you'll find the Northern Hemisphere fish, but you can skip to southern hemisphere using this quick link:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fish in the Southern Hemisphere

Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fish in the Northern Hemisphere 

NameSeasonality (Northern Hemisphere)Current Active Hours (Northern Hemisphere)Location
1
Bitterling
Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
River
2
Pale ChubAll months
9AM - 4PM (March)
River
3
Crucian CarpAll months
All hours (March)
River
4
DaceAll months
4PM - 9AM (March)
River
5
CarpAll months
All hours (March)
Pond
6
KoiAll months
4PM - 9AM (March)
Pond
7
GoldfishAll months
All hours (March)
Pond
8
TBCTBCTBCTBC
9
TBCTBCTBCTBC
10
TBC
11
TBC
12
TBC
13
TBC
14
Tadpole
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, July
All hours (March)
Pond
15
TBC
16
Freshwater Goby
All months
4PM - 9AM (March)
River
17
LoachMar, Apr, May
All hours (March)
River
18
CatfishUnknownUnknownPond
19
TBC
20
BluegillAll months
9AM - 4PM (March)
River
21
Yellow Perch
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
River
22
Black BassAll months
All hours (March)
River
23
TilapiaUnknownUnknownRiver
24
TBC
25
Pond SmeltJan, Feb, DecN/A (March)River
26
SweetfishUnknownUnknownRiver
27
Cherry Salmon
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov
4PM - 9AM (March)
River (Clifftop)
28
TBC
29
TBC
30
Stringfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
River (Clifftop)
31
SalmonUnknownUnknownRiver (mouth)
32
King SalmonUnknownUnknownRiver (mouth)
33
TBC
34
TBC
35
TBC
36
AngelfishUnknownUnknownRiver
37
TBC
38
TBC
39
TBC
40
TBC
41
TBC
42
TBC
43
TBC
44
Sturgeon
Jan, Feb, Mar, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
River (Mouth)
45
Sea Butterfly
Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
46
TBC
47
TBC
48
TBC
49
Clown FishUnknownUnknownSea
50
TBC
51
Butterfly FishUnknownUnknownSea
52
TBC
53
Zebra Turkeyfish
UnknownUnknownSea
54
Blowfish
Jan, Feb, Nov, Dec
N/A (March)Sea
55
Puffer FishUnknownUnknownSea
56
AnchovyAll months
4AM - 9PM (March)
Sea
57
Horse MackerelAll months
All hours (March)
Sea
58
Barred Knifejaw
Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov
All hours (March)
Sea
59
Sea BassAll months
All hours (March)
Sea
60
Red SnapperAll months
All hours (March)
Sea
61
Dab
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
62
Olive FlounderAll months
All hours (March)
Sea
63
Squid
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
64
TBC
65
TBC
66
Tuna
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
Pier
67
TBC
68
TBC
69
TBC
70
TBC
71
TBC
72
TBC
73
TBC
74
TBC
75
TBC
76
TBC
77
Football Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
Sea
78
Oarfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
79
TBC
80
TBC

Fish - Southern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fish in the Southern Hemisphere

NameSeasonality (Southern Hemisphere)Current Active Hours (Southern Hemisphere)Location
1
BitterlingUnknownUnknownRiver
2
Pale ChubAll year round
8AM - 4PM (March)
River
3
Crucian CarpAll year round
All hours (March)
River
4
DaceAll year round
4PM - 9AM (March)
River
5
CarpAll year round
All hours (March)
Pond
6
KoiUnknownUnknownPond
7
GoldfishUnknownUnknownPond
8
TBC
9
TBC
10
TBC
11
TBC
12
TBC
13
TBC
14
TadpoleUnknownUnknownPond
15
TBC
16
Freshwater Goby
All year round
4PM - 9AM (March)
River
17
LoachUnknownUnknownRiver
18
Catfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
Pond
19
TBC
20
BluegillAll year round
9AM - 4PM (March)
River
21
Yellow PerchUnknownUnknownRiver
22
Black BassAll year round
All hours (March)
River
23
Tilapia
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Dec
All hours (March)
River
24
TBC
25
Pond SmeltUnknownUnknownRiver
26
SweetfishJan, Feb, Mar
All hours (March)
River
27
Cherry SalmonUnknownUnknownRiver (Clifftop)
28
TBC
29
TBC
30
StringfishUnknownUnknownRiver (Clifftop)
31
SalmonMar
All hours (March)
River (mouth)
32
King SalmonMar
All hours (March)
River (mouth)
33
TBC
34
TBC
35
TBC
36
Angelfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec
4PM - 9AM (March)
River
37
TBC
38
TBC
39
TBC
40
TBC
41
TBC
42
TBC
43
TBC
44
SturgeonUnknownUnknownRiver (Mouth)
45
Sea ButterflyUnknownUnknownSea
46
TBC
47
TBC
48
TBC
49
Clown Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
50
TBC
51
Butterfly Fish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
52
TBC
53
Zebra Turkeyfish
Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Oct, Nov, Dec
All hours (March)
Sea
54
BlowfishUnknownUnknownSea
55
Puffer FishJan, Feb, Mar
All hours (March)
Sea
56
AnchovyUnknownUnknownSea
57
Horse MackerelAll year round
All hours (March)
Sea
58
Barred KnifejawUnknownUnknownSea
59
Sea BassAll year round
All hours (March)
Sea
60
Red SnapperAll year round
All hours (March)
Sea
61
DabUnknownUnknownSea
62
Olive FlounderAll year round
All hours (March)
Sea
63
SquidAll year round
All hours (March)
Sea
64
TBC
65
TBC
66
TunaUnknownUnknownPier
67
TBC
68
TBC
69
TBC
70
TBC
71
TBC
72
TBC
73
TBC
74
TBC
75
TBC
76
TBC
77
Football FishUnknownUnknownSea
78
OarfishUnknownUnknownSea
79
TBC
80
TBC
Sam Loveridge

I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.
See comments