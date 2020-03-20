Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide: How, when and where to catch all the fish

Building out a full collection of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish is a huge part of the pride of playing Animal Crossing religiously. Because the game syncs to your real-world time, date, month and season, it probably take an entire year for you to see everything Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer.

With all that in mind, we've been working across two Animal Crossing islands to bring you all the fish currently available across the north and south hemispheres. It's worth noting that certain fish are only available in certain locations, at certain times during specific months, so you'll need to check all patches of water. Here are the specific locales we've discovered so far:

River

River (Mouth)

River (Clifftop)

Pond

Pier

Sea

If you're new to the series and are wondering how to fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, what you need to do is get a fishing rod, and then aim to drop your hook ahead of where the fish is facing. Then wait until the fish spots it. They will nose the hook, but wait until it pulls the float under the water with a satisfying plop. Then press A immediately to reel it in.

Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fish in the Northern Hemisphere

Name Seasonality (Northern Hemisphere) Current Active Hours (Northern Hemisphere) Location 1 Bitterling Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec All hours (March) River 2 Pale Chub All months 9AM - 4PM (March) River 3 Crucian Carp All months All hours (March) River 4 Dace All months 4PM - 9AM (March) River 5 Carp All months All hours (March) Pond 6 Koi All months 4PM - 9AM (March) Pond 7 Goldfish All months All hours (March) Pond 8 TBC TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC 11 TBC 12 TBC 13 TBC 14 Tadpole Mar, Apr, May, Jun, July All hours (March) Pond 15 TBC 16 Freshwater Goby All months 4PM - 9AM (March) River 17 Loach Mar, Apr, May All hours (March) River 18 Catfish Unknown Unknown Pond 19 TBC 20 Bluegill All months 9AM - 4PM (March) River 21 Yellow Perch Jan, Feb, Mar, Oct, Nov, Dec All hours (March) River 22 Black Bass All months All hours (March) River 23 Tilapia Unknown Unknown River 24 TBC 25 Pond Smelt Jan, Feb, Dec N/A (March) River 26 Sweetfish Unknown Unknown River 27 Cherry Salmon Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov 4PM - 9AM (March) River (Clifftop) 28 TBC 29 TBC 30 Stringfish Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec 4PM - 9AM (March) River (Clifftop) 31 Salmon Unknown Unknown River (mouth) 32 King Salmon Unknown Unknown River (mouth) 33 TBC 34 TBC 35 TBC 36 Angelfish Unknown Unknown River 37 TBC 38 TBC 39 TBC 40 TBC 41 TBC 42 TBC 43 TBC 44 Sturgeon Jan, Feb, Mar, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec All hours (March) River (Mouth) 45 Sea Butterfly Jan, Feb, Mar, Dec All hours (March) Sea 46 TBC 47 TBC 48 TBC 49 Clown Fish Unknown Unknown Sea 50 TBC 51 Butterfly Fish Unknown Unknown Sea 52 TBC 53 Zebra Turkeyfish Unknown Unknown Sea 54 Blowfish Jan, Feb, Nov, Dec N/A (March) Sea 55 Puffer Fish Unknown Unknown Sea 56 Anchovy All months 4AM - 9PM (March) Sea 57 Horse Mackerel All months All hours (March) Sea 58 Barred Knifejaw Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov All hours (March) Sea 59 Sea Bass All months All hours (March) Sea 60 Red Snapper All months All hours (March) Sea 61 Dab Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Oct, Nov, Dec All hours (March) Sea 62 Olive Flounder All months All hours (March) Sea 63 Squid Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Dec All hours (March) Sea 64 TBC 65 TBC 66 Tuna Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec All hours (March) Pier 67 TBC 68 TBC 69 TBC 70 TBC 71 TBC 72 TBC 73 TBC 74 TBC 75 TBC 76 TBC 77 Football Fish Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov, Dec 4PM - 9AM (March) Sea 78 Oarfish Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Dec All hours (March) Sea 79 TBC 80 TBC

Fish - Southern Hemisphere

