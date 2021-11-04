What the Animal Crossing: New Horizons donation box is for and how to get it

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons donation box is a brand new item for the game, and allows player to essentially leave you a tip when they visit your island. That's particularly helpful if you're an active community member, trading Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips, trading items, or doing island tours for example.

Here's how to get the How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons donation box and how it works:

How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons donation box

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The donation box is a recipe you can buy from the Nook Stop terminal in Residents Services using Nook Miles. It costs 800 Miles, and then four wood and four softwood too then craft at a workbench.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

From there, you just need to find a good spot to place the donation box on your island. Or you could always craft multiple and leave them around your island at convenient spots so you don't miss out on any opportunities for a tip.

How to use the Animal Crossing: New Horizons donation box

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Anyone who visits your island will be able to use the donation box to gift you 1,000 Bells. All they need to do is interact with the donation box and they'll be given teh option to donate or not. This dosh can't be taken out of the donation box by anyone else but you, so when you're ready you can just check how much money is in there and withdraw it straight to your pockets.

