Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide: How and when to catch all the bugs

In order to fill out the museum exhibits and your Critterpedia, you're going to want to find and catch all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs. Because the game syncs to your real life time, date, and season, it'll take you an entire year to see everything New Horizons has to offer. The availability of each of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs species also depends on which part of the world you're in.

With that in mind, we've been working across two islands to try and bring you the most complete Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide to date, divided up by hemisphere (north and south).

Animal Crossing New Horizons Northern Hemisphere bugs

Animal Crossing New Horizons Southern Hemisphere bugs

If you're wondering how exactly to catch bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all you'll need is a net and good timing / aim. Just have your net out, and press A to swing it when you're near a bug. Almost all bugs will be visible fluttering or scuttling around your island, although some like the bagworm and spider will only appear when you shake a tree, descending from the boughs on a string.

It's worth nothing that some are skittish and may require you to approach carefully. You can do this by holding A down to ready your net and then creep towards the bug, only releasing A when you're in capture range.

Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

Drag and scroll to move left and right. Name Seasonality (Northern Hemisphere) Current Active Hours (Northern Hemisphere) 1 Common Butterfly Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec 4AM - 7PM (March) 2 Yellow Butterfly Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct 4AM - 7PM (March) 3 Tiger Butterfly Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept 4AM - 7PM (March) 4 Peacock Butterfly Mar, Apr, May, Jun 4AM - 7PM (March) 5 Common Bluebottle Unknown Unknown 6 Paper Kite Butterfly All months 9AM - 7PM (March) 7 TBC 8 Monarch Butterfly Unknown Unknown 9 Emperor Butterfly Jan, Feb, Mar, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Dec 7PM - 8AM (March) 10 TBC 11 Rajah Brooke's Birdwing Jan, Feb, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Dec N/A (March) 12 TBC 13 Moth All months 7PM - 4AM (March) 14 Atlas Moth Unknown Unknown 15 TBC 16 Long Locust Unknown Unknown 17 Migratory Locust Unknown Unknown 18 Rice Grasshopper Unknown Unknown 19 Grasshopper Unknown Unknown 20 Cricket Unknown Unknown 21 Bell Cricket Unknown Unknown 22 Mantis Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov 8AM - 5PM (March) 23 Orchid Mantis Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct, Nov 8AM - 5PM (March) 24 Honeybee Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul 8AM - 5PM (March) 25 Wasp All months All hours (March) 26 Brown Cicada Unknown Unknown 27 Robust Cicada Unknown Unknown 28 TBC 29 Walker Cicada Unknown Unknown 30 TBC 31 TBC 32 Red Dragonfly Unknown Unknown 33 Darner Dragonfly Unknown Unknown 34 TBC 35 Damselfly Jan, Feb, Nov, Dec N/A (March) 36 TBC 37 TBC 38 Pondskater Unknown Unknown 39 TBC 40 TBC 41 Stinkbug Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct All hours (March) 42 Man-faced Stink Bug Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct 7PM - 8AM (March) 43 Ladybug Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Oct 8AM - 5PM (March) 44 Tiger Beetle Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Aug, Sept, Oct All hours (March) 45 TBC 46 TBC 47 Citrus Long-horned Beetle All months All hours (March) 48 TBC 49 TBC 50 TBC 51 Earth-boring Dung Beetle Unknown Unknown 52 TBC 53 Drone Beetle Unknown Unknown 54 TBC 55 TBC 56 Miyama Stag Unknown Unknown 57 TBC 58 TBC 59 TBC 60 TBC 61 TBC 62 TBC 63 TBC 64 TBC 65 TBC 66 TBC 67 Walking Leaf Unknown Unknown 68 Bagworm All months All hours (March) 69 TBC 70 Hermit Crab All months 7PM - 8AM (March) 71 Wharf Roach All months All hours (March) 72 TBC 73 Mosquito Unknown Unknown 74 TBC 75 Snail All months All hours 76 Pillbug Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec 11PM - 4PM (March) 77 Centipede Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May, Jun, Sept, Oct, Nov, Dec 4PM - 11PM (March) 78 Spider All months 7PM - 8AM (March) 79 Tarantula Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, Nov, Dec 7PM - 4AM (March) 80 Scorpion Unknown Unknown

Bugs - Southern Hemisphere

