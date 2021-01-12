Animal Crossing: New Horizons beats Genshin Impact and Fortnite to most tweeted game of 2020

Twitter has released a number of gaming-related statistics and it turns out that Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the most tweeted about game of 2020.

Posting on their official blog , the social media giant detailed several insights into how the platform was used by gamers in 2020. This data revealed the countries which are tweeting about gaming the most, most tweeted about gaming events, and what games garnered the most attention on the site.

To probably no one’s surprise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out on top of the ‘Most Tweeted About Video Games’ list, followed by the likes of Final Fantasy, Fortnite, Genshin Impact, and Apex Legends. Some more surprising additions to the list include Twisted Wonderland, Knives Out, and Identity V.

Since its release in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 26.04 million copies (as of September 2020) and those numbers just keep rising. The lifestyle sim has aided many players during lockdown with its 24-hour pacing giving many a regular routine amidst all the chaos.

Other interesting statistics include ‘Countries Tweeting the Most about Gaming’ list, which Japan tops, followed by South Korea, United States, UK, India, and more.

The 2020 Game Awards was also sitting at the top of the ‘Most Tweeted About Gaming Events’ list having beaten The Future of Gaming on PS5 Event, Tokyo Game Show 2020, and the Xbox Games Showcase. The post also included stats on esports and gaming personalities.

Considering the state of the world in 2020, with so many of us being confined to our homes for most of the year, it’s no surprise that twitter’s gaming content jumped up 75% from 2019.