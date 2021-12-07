Amazon server outage is causing login issues for games and streaming services

An Amazon server outage is preventing people from logging into games and streaming services in the US.

Because Amazon Web Services has so many clients across games and entertainment, the outage is affecting everything from Prime Video and Disney Plus to Riot's game client, taking games like League of Legends and Valorant offline temporarily. There are also reports of login issues for PUBG, Dead by Daylight, and Destiny 2 so if you're having trouble logging into any of the above games, there's a good chance it's related to the Amazon server outage. Amazon has acknowledged the outage with its status tracker and says a fix is in the works, but as of the time of writing hasn't provided a timeframe for resolution.

"We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery," reads an update from Amazon. "We have identified root cause of the issue causing service API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, and are starting to see some signs recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time."

This story is developing...