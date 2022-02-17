Almost 6 years after launch, No Man's Sky isn't finished "by a long shot"

Nearing its sixth launch anniversary, No Man's Sky isn't finished "by a long shot," says Hello Games founder Sean Murray. For some context, the game just received its 19th major update, titled Sentinel.

In an interview with IGN, Murray said that the developers can't release updates as fast as they think up ideas for new ones, creating a never-ending cache of new content to work on. "[For as many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter. The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement.

"I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."

According to Hello Games, the Sentinel update includes a big combat overhaul designed "to create a faster-paced, more varied and dynamic experience." There are a number of changes to the update's titular planetary guardians that essentially make them harder to take down, but thankfully you have new weapons and upgrades, like the Neutron Cannon and stun grenade, to help you on your way.

We also know Hello Games is working on another "huge, ambitious game like No Man's Sky," but don't expect to hear much about it until it's closer to launch.

Have you heard the No Man's Sky Switch edition is launching this summer?