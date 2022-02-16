No Man’s Sky Sentinel update overhauls combat system to make gameplay more challenging

No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has released the game’s first update of 2022 which has made the game more challenging.

Announced and released today, the No Man’s Sky Sentinel update brings an overhaul of the combat systems and enemies currently in the game in order to make the game much more difficult. The update is available from today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, as well as through Xbox GamePass and in VR.

The Sentinels, which already exist in No Man’s Sky, have received an upgrade making them more interesting and also more fun to defeat. New classes of drone - including heavies, summoners, and repair units - have all been added in the update and each Sentinel now deploys their own mobile energy shields and has access to weaponry. Also included in this update is fresh lore surrounding how Sentinels came to be in the form of new story missions.

Luckily for players though, this update will also bring an array of combat improvements and enhancements. Once the latest update has been downloaded, players will have access to new weapons and upgrades, like the Neutron Cannon and stun grenade. You'll also be able to install an AI onto your own Minotaur Exomech and have it protect you during combat.

All of this and more will be available to experience in No Man’s Sky from today, there’s also a new Exobiology Expedition launching next week which will have a tonne of exclusive new rewards for players up for grabs.