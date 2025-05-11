No Man's Sky lead jokes GTA 6's impressive flip-flop physics might be why the game is delayed, is immediately met by Light No Fire hopefuls desperate for an update of their own

No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray 's tongue-in-cheek analysis of the GTA 6 trailer has sparked some discussion about exactly where his next game, Light No Fire, might be.

After the GTA 6 trailer dropped earlier this week, plenty of industry figures began to highlight the extreme attention to detail that Rockstar was displaying. That ranged from the bubbles inside GTA 6's beer bottles to realistic cloth physics to individual blades of grass, but Murray had his eyes on something else.

"Is this why they delayed it," he asked, zooming in on a cyclist riding away from the camera. Notable here is that this cyclist has their pedals between the soles of their feet and the flip-flops they're wearing. Apparently, that's quite a common phenomena in Florida, the real-life parallel that Rockstar uses for Vice City's home state of Leonida, which led some people to point out that what Murray might think is an error, is in fact an intentional feature.

is this why they delayed it https://t.co/wfmFTwlxPp pic.twitter.com/mOMNEizmQEMay 7, 2025

Others, however, seem to think this is Murray ragging on Rockstar over a bug. To the untrained eye, this does look a bit like a mistake - I've certainly never seen anyone cycling like that in the UK, and in the context of a video game, it could appear to be a clipping issue.

In fact, I'm pretty sure Murray is praising Rockstar here - getting collision to work like this seems incredibly hard, and it's representative of the kind of work that's likely what's pushed GTA 6 to 2026. Unfortunately for Murray, however, this is the internet, where nuance is a myth, and some players think that he seems to be chucking rocks from the center of a big, glass house.

"You seriously can't be the one talking," one commenter responded. "The cheek of No Man's Sky tweeting this," added another. "This is a losing battle for you respectfully sir," said a particularly polite response. That's mostly because of Light No Fire, which, as several responses point out, has been pretty much entirely missing in action since its initial reveal at the tail end of 2023.

Since then, there have been all of three official updates, two of which have been warning players that this is a tough project for a team like Hello Games to pull off in a reasonable timeframe. All of this remains ironic, however, since Light No Fire definitely hasn't been delayed, but it's even more strange given that Murray wasn't even taking shots at Rockstar in the first place.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last we heard, Murray and co were "extremely busy" with Light No Fire.