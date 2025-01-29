As No Man's Sky adds "billions of new solar systems and trillions of new planets," Hello Games says it's also "extremely busy" with its open-world survival RPG Light No Fire

Despite No Man's Sky having just released a gargantuan update in its ninth year, Hello Games still says it's "extremely busy" working on its new multiplayer open-world survival RPG Light No Fire.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray revealed the contents of the latest No Man's Sky update in a new blog post. The biggest highlights of the expansive Worlds Part 2 update are new solar systems, greater world variety, new kinds of terrain, updated tech, more quests, improved deep sea exploration, and new Gas Giants that are "ten times bigger" than the biggest planets before them.

Meanwhile, Murray said Hello Games remains "extremely busy on Light No Fire," adding, "each time we push our engine to new places though we have this urge to share it with the community, with No Man’s Sky."

Nothing new was revealed about Light No Fire, but there's a good amount to glean from the game's Steam page if you need a refresher. Like No Man's Sky, it's all built around a seamless open-world with near limitless discoverability, but here the setting is an "ancient Earth" that's apparently the same size as real-life Earth and just as explorable. For example, Hello Games says its oceans are just as deep, its mountains are just as tall, and you can explore every square inch if you've got the time.

While No Man's Sky has some shallow RPG elements, Light No Fire is said to have "the depth of a role-playing game" along with "the freedom of a survival sandbox." We don't know the full breadth of those features, but we know Light No Fire includes RPG tentpoles like character creation, a sprawling fantasy story, and custom avatars spanning a range of species including human, rabbit, fox, badger, bear, wolf, and otter.

Before today, it had been some time since we'd heard anything about Light No Fire from Hello Games, but hopefully this acknowledgment that it's still very much in active development means we'll hear more soon.

