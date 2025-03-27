Unannounced Hogwarts Legacy DLC reportedly canceled, partly because the studio wasn't sure it'd be worth players' money

A new report suggests that an unannounced piece of Hogwarts Legacy DLC has quietly been canceled as part of the ongoing shake-up at the Warner Bros. gaming division.

According to Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, the expansion would've added "new storylines" to the open-world game, and it would've released this year alongside a Definitive Edition version – the same version the outlet reported on last year as a "Director's Cut."

The report says the expansion was being co-developed between Avalanche and Suicide Squad (and Arkham) developer Rocksteady, and it might have restored "a storyline tied to one of the original game’s companions that was cut during development."

Citing "people familiar," the report suggests that the DLC was canceled "in part due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered."

We've reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and will update this story if we learn more.

Hogwarts Legacy was a wild success for WB Games – a success which particularly stood out among headlines about the failure of Suicide Squad and other WB projects. Recently, the company announced it was canceling its Wonder Woman game and shutting down Monolith, the storied studio that was creating it. They also announced the end of Player First Games, whose fighting game MultiVersus was already set to shut down later in 2025.

With all that in mind, it's little surprise that the publisher might've wanted to double down on the success of Hogwarts Legacy even now, more than two years after its original release. WB's executives have repeatedly made public comments about a follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy being a priority, but even as a sequel seems inevitable, it looks like any hope of DLC for the original is gone.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.