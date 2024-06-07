Less than a year and a half after the Harry Potter RPG's release, a Director's Cut of Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly in the works

Little over a year after its release, it's been reported that a 'Director's Cut' version of the Wizarding World RPG Hogwarts Legacy is in development, and apparently, a pretty unexpected studio is involved with it.

According to a new Bloomberg report, "many" employees at British developer Rocksteady Studios - which developed the Batman: Arkham games and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - are helping with the so-called Director's Cut. Rocksteady wasn't involved with the initial version of Hogwarts Legacy, which was developed by Avalanche Software, but like Avalanche, it's a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games, so in a sense, they're part of the same wider family.

Absolutely no details have been given as to what players can actually expect from the alleged Director's Cut. The RPG was already released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S - as well as PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Just yesterday, non-PlayStation platforms all received a previously platform-exclusive quest as part of a summer update . However, last year, dataminers found what appeared to be traces of a reputation and morality system left in the RPG's files , as well as some cut spells, so it does seem like there's cut content out there that could be considered for a re-release.

If what the report says is true, it remains to be seen how another version of Hogwarts Legacy would be received. The RPG has been shrouded in controversy due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who continues to face criticism for sharing harmful views regarding gender identity and transgender people. Although she wasn't involved with the development of Hogwarts Legacy, she, of course, sits at the center of the Wizarding World more broadly, which prompted some to call for a boycott of the game.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.