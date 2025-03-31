Hollow Knight: Silksong is so late that this stylish and extremely Hollow Knight-inspired Metroidvania, made by a studio called Whalesong, might launch first

As the seemingly eternal wait for Silksong chugs on, another independent developer enters the limelight with a Hollow Knight-esque Metroidvania of its own – and it's stunning.

The Silksong launch copium is at an all-time high right now, especially after the recent Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release. There's no telling when Team Cherry's long-awaited sequel will truly finally drop, however, but it's not the only upcoming launch Metroidvania stans have to look forward to anymore. Morning Star, a stylish indie gem inspired by Hollow Knight featuring hand-drawn 2D visuals, is also in the works.

Described as "an atmospheric Metroidvania that plunges you into a mysterious world filled with both haunting darkness and breathtaking beauty," Morning Star looks as though it'll fill even the deepest of Hollow Knight-shaped holes – if it arrives before Silksong. Much like Team Cherry's games, it boasts a plethora of biomes laden with enemies and platforms, including "lush forests, serene lakes, scorching deserts, and shadowy caves."

Exploration is core to Morning Star, according to aptly-named developer Whalesong, as the Hollow Knight-style hand-painted world is filled to the brim with secrets to uncover and abilities to unlock. The mysterious setting features an equally intriguing story, too – one "of vengeance, loss, and self-realization." It's not all smooth sailing, either, as the studio promises challenging combat at every corner, with a variety of bosses to boot.

Morning Star is striking as a Silksong-like Metroidvania thanks to its admittedly similar vibes and visuals, but it does also sound as though it'll stand on its own as a worthy genre gem. If it sounds like it's up your alley, you can wishlist the game on Steam ahead of its release date – one that, much like Hollow Knight's own sequel's, isn't yet clear. Hopefully, both Silksong and its spiritual successor (or predecessor, depending on release dates) come soon.

