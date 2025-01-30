No Man's Sky is back in Steam's top-sellers chart after massive update: "This is humbling"

After No Man's Sky first launched, everyone thought it would be dead in a few months, but almost a decade later, the game's most recent update has put it back into the top of Steam's sales charts.

The latest No Man's Sky update is called Worlds Part 2, and it's a big one. It adds more planets and solar systems than you can count, huge gas giants that are ten times bigger than the current biggest planets in the game, oceans that are kilometers deep, and more. My personal favorite addition is a living spaceship – cool. It seems you're all loving it, too.

"I Just noticed No Man's Sky is once again in the top 20 world wide best selling games on Steam," tweets Martin Griffiths, an engine programmer on the game. "This is humbling and a lovely nod to our team’s hard work. Best of all I think it guarantees we continue to make the game even better and you all get to share our ongoing dev journey x."

I just checked Steam's top-sellers myself, and No Man's Sky is at number 20 if you ignore duplicates for digital deluxe versions of games. The most interesting find of mine on that list was Hello Kitty: Island Adventure at number three – maybe I need to check it out.

Anyway, if you don't own No Man's Sky yet, now is the perfect time to give it a go. It's 60% off on Steam and has more to do than ever before. Each update does take it further away from what made it special in the first place, but it's undeniably a better game overall these days.

