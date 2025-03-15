Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

News
By published

If you remember LostWinds you'll want to see this.

the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
(Image credit: Hello Games)

Hello Games is best known for its massively ambitious games about exploration thanks to No Man’s Sky, and that game has been constantly updated over the years to the point where it’s now so good that you forget how much of a disaster the launch was. The studio’s upcoming game Light No Fire looks to be just as overwhelmingly massive, with its reveal at The Game Awards 2023 giving serious No Man’s Sky reveal trailer vibes. However, for those looking for a nice compact adventure, Hello Games actually released one in between all of this, which just so happens to be one of the steepest discounts in the Steam Spring Sale.

The Last Campfire is a delightful little puzzle game released back in 2020 and follows a lost soul named Ember helping out other soul creatures to find their purpose in death – almost like a Spiritfarer (which was released nine days before it), but less emotionally devastating. The game was developed by a small team within Hello Games made up of former Frontier Developments staff who worked on the 2008 WiiWare title LostWinds, so if you remember that, you’ll have a good idea of the vibes on show in The Last Campfire.

While there’s a metric ton of games on sale for under $5 right now, you’ll be able to pick up The Last Campfire on Steam for less than $2, with it currently going for $1.49 / £1.27 / AU$2.19 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. It wont conjure the same feelings as a massive procedurally generated open-world game, but you can drag yourself away from those for a cute 6-hour puzzle adventure, can’t you?


Another highlight in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 is the Hideo Kojima-produced mech banger Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Mars, which is going for less than $6 right now.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Light No Fire key art displaying a mysterious obelisk
Light No Fire: Everything we know so far
Light No Fire screenshot showing a desert biome and flying dragon mounts
As No Man's Sky adds "billions of new solar systems and trillions of new planets," Hello Games says it's also "extremely busy" with its open-world survival RPG Light No Fire
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
No Man&#039;s Sky
No Man's Sky is back in Steam's top-sellers chart after massive update: "This is humbling"
Wanderstop screenshot showing the main character sitting on a bench next to a jovial man holding a cup of tea next to a Big in 2025 logo
Wanderstop is a cozy management sim about a burned-out warrior who'd much rather be fighting than running a tea shop
Latest in Puzzle Games
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Stamp PSP
A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Key art for in Is This Seat Taken? showing shapes waiting at a bus stop
This puzzle game almost made me want to talk to strangers after its chill Steam Next Fest demo got me hooked on organizing seating charts
Screenshot from Mindwave
This weird WarioWare-like's demo got thousands of positive Steam reviews, and now its Kickstarter's $40,000 goal has been smashed 11 times over
While Waiting screenshot showcasing the main character waiting for class to end with an Indie Spotlight tag in the corner
This puzzle game has done the impossible: waiting around for something to happen has never, ever been this fun
Latest in News
the last campfire screenshot showing the protagonist talking to a giant frog
Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
More about puzzle
Stamp PSP

A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.

The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling

One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable

See more latest
Most Popular
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"