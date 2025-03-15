Can't wait for the No Man's Sky dev's new game Light No Fire? Well, its latest and much smaller game is $1.49 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025

Hello Games is best known for its massively ambitious games about exploration thanks to No Man’s Sky, and that game has been constantly updated over the years to the point where it’s now so good that you forget how much of a disaster the launch was. The studio’s upcoming game Light No Fire looks to be just as overwhelmingly massive, with its reveal at The Game Awards 2023 giving serious No Man’s Sky reveal trailer vibes. However, for those looking for a nice compact adventure, Hello Games actually released one in between all of this, which just so happens to be one of the steepest discounts in the Steam Spring Sale.

The Last Campfire is a delightful little puzzle game released back in 2020 and follows a lost soul named Ember helping out other soul creatures to find their purpose in death – almost like a Spiritfarer (which was released nine days before it), but less emotionally devastating. The game was developed by a small team within Hello Games made up of former Frontier Developments staff who worked on the 2008 WiiWare title LostWinds, so if you remember that, you’ll have a good idea of the vibes on show in The Last Campfire.

While there’s a metric ton of games on sale for under $5 right now, you’ll be able to pick up The Last Campfire on Steam for less than $2, with it currently going for $1.49 / £1.27 / AU$2.19 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025. It wont conjure the same feelings as a massive procedurally generated open-world game, but you can drag yourself away from those for a cute 6-hour puzzle adventure, can’t you?



