One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable

News
By published

No MGS2 demo included this time we're afraid

Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling

The recent Death Stranding 2: On the Beach info blowout via the action-packed 10-minute trailer released last week has me fully invested in Hideo Kojima nonsense at the moment.

Thankfully, the Steam Spring Sale has my back (and a killer instinct to bully my wallet into submission). Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection is 30% off at the moment, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience is 40% off, and the original Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is 50% off, so there’s plenty of Kojima to go about.

But chances are you already own Metal Gear and Death Stranding, plus they’re all still in the double digits even with the sale, and we all know those are rookie numbers. However, one of Kojima’s most overlooked bangers (which he worked on as a producer) is on sale right now for only $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$8.59, and that game is Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars.

The original Zone of the Enders game was notable for coming bundled with the Metal Gear Solid 2 demo, which boosted its sales and made it a hit in its own right, but the second game did not do quite as well. But what it lacked in sales it made up for in being a way better game than the original. Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is a classic mech action game that ditched what didn't work about the original and put a focus on the hardcore action.

The Mars edition of Zone of the Enders 2 remastered the game for 4K resolutions and added a bunch of new additions like ‘Pro Mode’ and ‘Very Easy Mode,’ but most notably, it included a VR mode, allowing you to experience some high-tier mecha battles in virtual reality. Although with how nuts the game gets in later missions, you might want to prepare some paracetamol for your inevitable neck pain and headaches.


If that’s not enough for you, there are over 50 Steam games going for under $5 in the Steam Spring Sale, including the likes of Doom 2016 and Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
A banner image for Fanatical&#039;s Winter sale that says &quot;save up to 96%&quot;
You could get Indiana Jones and The Great Circle on PC from $1 in Fanatical's Winter Mystery Bundle
Leon Strohl smiling in an anime cutscene in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The Steam Winter sale 2024 is live: here are the best discounts whether you're into horror, RPGs, open-world adventures, or indies
Image of the PS5 box of Slitterhead with a purple GamesRadar+ background.
Escape the horrors of family time this holiday with Slitterhead's first ever discount
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the PS5 version of Life is Strange Double Exposure sitting next to a real-life polaroid camera and a toy of a blue butterfly.
I've platinumed every Life is Strange game and would pick up Double Exposure at it's new lowest ever price even if I didn't already own it
Big in 2025 image for Metal Gear Delta showing a detailed render of Naked Snake&#039;s face, plus him fighting, hiding in cover, and balancing on a tree
Over 20 years of muscle memory made Metal Gear Solid Delta feel like I was just playing the original – and MGS heads like me know that's truly special
Latest in Action Games
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
God of War Ragnarok
God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Splatoon
New Nintendo patent implies veteran Splatoon developers are behind that mystery Minecraft-like game playtested last year
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Ubisoft is reportedly laying the groundwork for a new company unit focusing on its most valuable series, including Assassin's Creed
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
How to enter GTA 5 cheats
Despite its history of taking action against GTA mods, a Rockstar-approved GTA 5 modding tool is on the way to "assist the modding community" in the wake of the recent PC upgrade
Latest in News
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Zone of the enders 2 screenshot showing mechs battling
One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
More about action
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her

Just weeks later, Ubisoft walks back some disappointing Assassin's Creed Shadows news: it will be fully Steam Deck Verified "despite the fact the team thought it would not be the case"
God of War Ragnarok

God of War's 20th anniversary announcement comes without a remaster, but PlayStation is giving us some sick new God of War Ragnarok skins and a 67-inch Jörmungandr plush
Xbox Series X

I love consoles more than anything but Microsoft has me less excited than ever about the Xbox Series X successor
See more latest
Most Popular
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Aaron Paul in Ash
Breaking Bad star's new sci-fi horror movie debuts to an almost perfect score on RT as first reactions compare it to Event Horizon