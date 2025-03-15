One of Hideo Kojima's most overlooked games is under $6 in the Steam Spring Sale 2025 to make the wait for Death Stranding 2 more bearable

The recent Death Stranding 2 : On the Beach info blowout via the action-packed 10-minute trailer released last week has me fully invested in Hideo Kojima nonsense at the moment.

Thankfully, the Steam Spring Sale has my back (and a killer instinct to bully my wallet into submission). Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection is 30% off at the moment, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience is 40% off, and the original Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is 50% off, so there’s plenty of Kojima to go about.

But chances are you already own Metal Gear and Death Stranding , plus they’re all still in the double digits even with the sale, and we all know those are rookie numbers. However, one of Kojima’s most overlooked bangers (which he worked on as a producer) is on sale right now for only $5.99 / £4.99 / AU$8.59, and that game is Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner Mars.

The original Zone of the Enders game was notable for coming bundled with the Metal Gear Solid 2 demo, which boosted its sales and made it a hit in its own right, but the second game did not do quite as well. But what it lacked in sales it made up for in being a way better game than the original. Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is a classic mech action game that ditched what didn't work about the original and put a focus on the hardcore action.

The Mars edition of Zone of the Enders 2 remastered the game for 4K resolutions and added a bunch of new additions like ‘Pro Mode’ and ‘Very Easy Mode,’ but most notably, it included a VR mode, allowing you to experience some high-tier mecha battles in virtual reality. Although with how nuts the game gets in later missions, you might want to prepare some paracetamol for your inevitable neck pain and headaches.



If that’s not enough for you, there are over 50 Steam games going for under $5 in the Steam Spring Sale, including the likes of Doom 2016 and Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition.