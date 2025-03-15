All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
My backlog is shaking
Steam Spring Sale is upon us, here to terrorize wallets and flood backlogs worldwide. And to save your poor wrists from having to scroll endlessly and find the best savings there are, my frail bones have the done the hard work for you, dear readers. Here are 55 sometimes incredible, at least good games under $5:
- Does what it says on the tin: American Truck Simulator
- A mini open-world with heartfelt stories tucked away and secrets aplenty in A Short Hike
- Surreal RPG with online elements Atlyss
- Superhero beat 'em up classic Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Cute tower defense sequel Bloons TD 6
- Love letter to side-scrolling run 'n' gunners Broforce
- Pixel perfect platforming that'll make you sweat/cry so much, you won't know which is which in Celeste
- Undisputed, time-travelling JRPG classic Chrono Trigger
- Move to the beat in rhythm roguelike Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Lesser-known stealth gem DEADBOLT has some great reviews
- More-er-known stealth blockbuster Dishonored is a steal right now
- Evergreen survival romp Don't Starve is still just as good as it was in 2013
- Get prepped for Doom Guy's upcoming medieval slaycation with the DOOM 2016 reboot
- XBLA-era Metroidvania Dust: An Elysian Tail still looks lush
- Open-world zombie parkour... need I say more about Dying Light?
- Bullet hell roguelike Enter the Gungeon
- The best Fallout: Fallout: New Vegas
- Spaceship management roguelikealike FTL: Faster Than Light
- Moving picture book mystery Gorogoa
- Jaw-dropping platforming with a story about grief, GRIS
- Valve's FPS masterpiece, Half-Life
- Valve's other FPS masterpiece, Half-Life 2
- Neon-soaked violence and lots of pixelated blood in Hotline Miami
- An ode and spoof of the old-school web Hypnospace Outlaw, this time with a dystopian point-n-click twist
- Orwellian landscapes, surreal puzzles, an escalating nightmare of setpieces all wrapped up in indie masterpiece INSIDE
- Kill spiders with fire in Kill It With Fire
- One Finger Death Punch 2 looks like kung fu chaos
- Bring a spare pair of pants if you dare to step into Outlast
- Epic fantasy RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Constantly-changing puzzle platformer Pikuniku
- Valve's mind-bending classic puzzler Portal
- Valve's other mind-bending classic puzzler, this time with 100% more robo-delivered bullying, Portal 2
- 3D Metroidvania with some of the slickest platforming around, Pseudoregalia also has some awesome gothic architecture
- For a game about platforming inside people's minds, I should've seen the daddy issues coming in Psychonauts
- Manage an item shop before venturing into dungeons in Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale
- Idle sims don't get much better than Rusty's Retirement
- I like FPS sliding. You like FPS sliding. Severed Steel has lots of FPS sliding.
- Tactical sneakabouts in Japan? No, I'm not talking about Assassin's Creed Shadows. It's Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, of course
- Trap cute slimes in cages, force them to multiply, and profit from their goopy poo in Slime Rancher
- Help friendos pass into the afterlife while managing a huge ship in the genre-bending Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- More Metroidvania-style mining SteamWorld Dig 2
- Super Kiwi 64 looks like Banjo-Kazooie (complimentary), but it came out in 2022
- Get four seasons of zombie adventures you will (might) remember with Telltale's The Walking Dead: Definitive Series
- One of the best-selling indies of all time Terraria is bound to get a few more players with a price this cheap
- Remake rumors are swirling, so why not check out the OG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
- Philosophical musings and laser-based puzzler The Talos Principle
- Tinykin is easily one of the best modern platformers around, plus it has cute pikmin-ish friends
- Epic mech-brawls, tight parkour shooting, and a spectacle-filled campaign. Why, of course, it's Titanfall 2
- Lara Croft becomes the tomb raider in Tomb Raider
- Lara Croft, now the tomb raider, rises as the tomb raider in Rise of the Tomb Raider (in all seriousness, both are excellent)
- Travel backwards through a dying man's memories in To the Moon
- Subverting every RPG trope, it's Undertale
- Slapstick comedy West of Loathing
- Hereditary curses abound in walking sim What Remains of Edith Finch
- Kill all Nazis in delightfully wacky FPS Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Yo-yo-themed Metroidvania Yoku's Island Express
Not enough, check out what's coming up next with our new games of 2025 schedule.
