All the BAFTA 2019 nominations and how to watch: A Star is Born against The Favourite and more

The BAFTA 2019 nominations have arrived, giving you just over a month to ponder the relative merits of the award ceremonies' many candidates and grumble about Black Panther only showing up in the special effects category. Oh well. It is still an impressive list, with a staggering 12 nominations for historical drama-comedy The Favourite, almost double the two closest nominees A Star is Born and Roma (which each have seven of their own).
The BAFTA ceremony will be held London's Royal Albert Hall on February 10 starting at 5pm GMT / noon ET / 9am PT. BBC One will carry the live broadcast, which means you should also be able to catch it via the iPlayer, and US residents can tune in via BBC America.
Read on for the full list of nominees across all 25 categories. And don't forget to see all the winners from the Golden Globes 2019.
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast - Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili - Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Director
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
A Star is Born - Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War - Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book - Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man - Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
Leading Actress
Glenn Close - The Wife
Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Viola Davis - Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Christian Bale - Vice
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - First Man
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns - March Shaiman
A Star Is Born - Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody - Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War - Łukasz Żal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
First Man - Linus Sandgren
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man - Tom Cross
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Vice - Hank Corwin
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
The Favourite - Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton
First Man - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns - John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Roma - Eugenio Caballero, Bárbara Enríquez
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody - Julian Day
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
Make Up & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody - Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
The Favourite - Nadia Stacey
Mary Queen of Scots - Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie - Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
Vice - Nominees TBC
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst
First Man - Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn
A Star is Born - Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
Black Panther - Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
First Man - Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One - Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk
British Short Animation
I'm OK - Elizabeth Hobbs, Abigail Addison, Jelena Popović
Marfa - Greg McLeod, Myles McLeod
Roughhouse - Jonathan Hodgson, Richard Van Den Boom
British Short Film
73 Cows - Alex Lockwood
Bachelor, 38 - Angela Clarke
The Blue Door - Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor
The Field - Sandhya Suri, Thomas Bidegain, Balthazar de Ganay
Wale - Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers
EE Rising Star Award
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
The BAFTAs are all well and good, but see what we thought were the best movies of 2018.