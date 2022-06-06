Netflix renews Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead for season 2

We're going back to school. Coming-of-age horror-thriller All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, as announced by the show's cast as part of Netflix's Geeked Week.

All of Us Are Dead centers around a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school, caused by a science experiment gone wrong.

After its premiere in January 2022, All of Us Are Dead entered the top 10 most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries and stayed there for two consecutive weeks, as well as accumulating more than 361 million viewing hours in its first 10 days on Netflix.

The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il.

After Korean survival drama Squid Game became the platform's most-streamed show ever, having been watched for more than 1.6 billion hours, Netflix has doubled down on investing on Korean originals. A total of 25 will be released over the course of 2022, including a remake of hit Spanish series Money Heist, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.