A new Nintendo Switch dock might've just been uncovered through software files

A new Nintendo Switch dock could have just been revealed through the latest patch to Nintendo's console.

Just below, you can check out several datamined files (via Nintendo Life) from the new Nintendo Switch software update 12.0.0. One file, in particular, makes reference to something called the "Cradle Aula," which many have taken to believe is the new dock for the revised model of Nintendo Switch.

You might recall that "Aula" was the codename previously datamined from past Nintendo Switch software updates. The name first reared its head earlier this year in January, when it was referenced several times in an update for Nintendo's handheld console.

If you're thinking that the new code could be an update for the existing Nintendo Switch dock, it's unlikely, as the current dock has never actually received an update in the four years that it's been out. There's also reference in the files to 4K output through USB 3.0, which makes sense given the previous rumors of the revised Nintendo Switch model supporting 4K output.

Just recently, a new report claimed that the Nintendo Switch Pro would be launching at some point later this year in 2021. Not only this, but it would apparently be using an Nvidia chip for upscaled 4K graphics, with the outlet again reasserting that the revised model would support 4K output.

Barely a month prior to the Aula codename first turning up, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser poured cold water on the Nintendo Switch Pro rumors. The president shot down rumors of a revised Nintendo Switch model, stating that the console was currently at the midpoint of its overall lifecycle. According to the president, we'll be with the current Nintendo Switch model for a few more years yet.

