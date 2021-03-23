Nintendo Switch Pro reportedly launches later this year and uses Nvidia chip for 4K upscaling

The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model will apparently launch in 2021 and feature an Nvidia chip that supports DLSS, according to a report.

That report comes from Bloomberg, who claims that the upgraded Nintendo Switch model will use the new Nvidia chip as a solution for displaying 4K images while used in docked TV mode. For those unfamiliar, DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, and was introduced through Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs.

Elsewhere in the new report from Bloomberg, it's claimed that the new Nintendo Switch model is targeting a release window of Holiday 2021. Previously, rumors had the revised Switch model as releasing at some point this year, but Bloomberg has narrowed down that window to the final few months of the year.

Just earlier this year in January, a datamine on a new update for the Nintendo Switch furthered the rumors of a new model. The new datamined information claimed that the console revision was codenamed Aula, and the dataminer themselves personally believed that it was targeting 4K resolutions given various information they'd found in the console's code.

Rumors about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro have been doing the rounds for roughly a year now. As of December 2020 though, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser poured cold water on the rumors of an upgraded Switch, adding that the current Nintendo Switch model was in roughly the mid-stages of its overall lifecycle. Whatever the case may be, we'll have to wait a while yet to see what Nintendo's plans are for revising the Switch.

