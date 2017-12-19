A "massive" Luke Skywalker scene, and 4 other Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scenes coming soon

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is already a pretty hefty film. Even so, it must have pained director Rian Johnson to leave so many scenes on the cutting room floor. Fret not, however: Johnson has revealed how many deleted scenes we’ll (probably) be getting in next year’s Blu-ray release, as well as a few teasing details about them. Story spoilers follow…

Speaking to Collider, Johnson was only too happy to open up about what didn’t make the final cut. Prefacing it by saying “the movie is better as a whole without any of them, but… there was some great stuff,” the director laid bare a few scenes which – in my opinion – are a great shame to miss out on (for now).

Scene numero uno: there’s an “extended sequence” focusing on DJ, Rose, and Finn making their way onto the First Order’s Mega Destroyer: “It’s a full sequence of, like, stuff with them sneaking through this big office area… and then having to fake out these Stormtroopers,” Johnson explains.

That’s got nothing on the second “massive sequence” though. It involves Rey and Luke on Ahch-To and, hey, I’ll just let Johnson explain it. He did make it after all, “[It’s] kind of an additional sort of trial/test that she goes through… and then a big emotional scene between the two of them. I mean, it’s big stuff. It’s like actual real scenes.”

Other than the two main scenes (which sound pretty comprehensive and provide greater character depth), there’s at least a couple of extra Finn scenes – including one he shares with Poe, Tumblr fans – as well as “an extended sequence with Rey and the caretakers” according to editor Bob Duscay. Last but not least, there’s a blooper reel. Because my world isn’t complete without someone dropping a lightsaber.

Image: Lucasfilm