Mark Hamill has an alien cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that you DEFINITELY missed

Mark Hamill is in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Shocker, right? But, unless you scanned the end credits, you may not know that Hamill was pulling double duty. Sure, he was Luke Skywalker, but he also had a cameo as Dobbu Scay. Confused? Let’s clear it up (hopefully). Minor spoilers to follow.

First things first, who the hell is Dobbu Scay? The credits (which you can see below) bundle him up with a bunch of Canto Blight characters, so it’s safe to assume he’s on that planet.

As the credits roll for #TheLastJedi, note the extra roll credited to Mark Hamill as “Dobbu Scay”. Haven’t found the significance/meaning yet. pic.twitter.com/PNLCOxIY7w15 December 2017

He’s not the alien guy who snitches Rose and Finn out to the Canto cops. That, as Vanity Fair reveal, is Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s publicised cameo. That narrows it down to two more suspects: the alien in charge of the stable-hands (of electric whip fame) or the alien who mistakes BB-8 for a slot machine.

Vanity Fair, again, mention that it’s the latter alien – despite some believing Warwick Davis plays that role – and it’s also been (pretty much) confirmed by Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo on Twitter.

I'll just say this - he's listed in the credits as the second role someone very prominent in the cast plays. :)16 December 2017

Scay appears twice in the movie, with his second appearance seeing him being showered in coins during Finn and Rose’s escape from the casino planet. It’s there that you can hear a laugh very similar to Mark Hamill’s Joker; it’s got to be him.

I’m really glad Mark Hamill got to showcase his vocal range for The Last Jedi. His voice acting work is, in my opinion, far better than his Star Wars work and it was a neat little moment of light relief that didn’t completely butcher the movie’s tone, which is nice.

As for other cameos: there are tonnes. Tom Hardy, Princes William and Harry (who may or may not have been cut), and even Star Wars: Rogue One director Gareth Edwards all show up at some point. Maybe the Blu-ray release filled with deleted scenes might shed some more light on when and where you can see these – but at least Dobbu Scay has been spotted in the wild.

