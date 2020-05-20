A Horizon Zero Dawn follow-up comic launches this August

The Horizon Zero Dawn comic book follow-up will be launching on August 5, Titan Comics has revealed.

Horizon Zero Dawn #1 will go on sale in both comic stores and digitally for $3.99, and if you're keen to make sure you snag your copy at the first available chance, you can pre-order the digital edition here .

While we first revealed the comic's cover when it was announced in March, Titan has given GamesRadar five other variant covers for the comic, which you can check out below. We're sure you'll agree with us that they are all equally impressive.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Titan Comic / Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Titan / Sony) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Titan/Loish) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Titan/Ann Maulina) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Titan/Peach Momoko) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Titan)

Co-created by one of the game's original writers Anne Toole and with art from Ann Maulina, the comic takes place with a new story after the events of the PS4 game, with Aloy and Talanah set to star. As first reported in The Hollywood Reporter, the comic is set to tell Talanah's tale, as she grapples with the disappearance of Aloy, as well as investigating a new threat that has sprung up in the Wilds.

It should make the wait for Horizon Zero Dawn 2 much more bearable, with Sony yet to officially announce a sequel to Guerilla's open-world classic, but with a recent report suggesting that it'll be a "gigantic" PS5 game and a a job listing revealing that a Guerrilla title is looking to set "industry-benchmark graphics" , we're confident we'll be finding out more about a return for Aloy sooner rather than later. Make sure you come back to GamesRadar for all the latest on Aloy's adventures, both in games and in comic form.

