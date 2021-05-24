A God of War movie is not currently in the works according to Sony spokesperson

A God of War movie is not currently in the works says a Sony spokesperson.

According to an article by The New York Times , in which they shared some new images of the Uncharted movie, a Sony spokesperson has stated that a God of War screen adaptation is not currently in the works “at least not anytime soon.”

The article also shared that “there are 10 game adaptations in the Sony Pictures pipeline” currently or about to be in development. This news comes after PlayStation president Jim Ryan recently stated that Tom Holland’s upcoming Uncharted Movie was "just the beginning" of Sony's plan to bring its series’ to wider media.

These upcoming video game adaptations so far include the already confirmed: Twisted Metal TV series , which is currently being developed by Will Arnett as executive producer and Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as the Ghost of Tsushima movie which is also in development with John Wick director Chad Stahelski taking the helm.

Let’s not forget The Last Of Us TV show which is also currently in development at HBO and has recently cast The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey as Ellie . According to The Last of Us’ creator Neil Druckmann, the series will sometimes "deviate greatly" from the game .

If you’re still not convinced that Sony is going all out when it comes to adapting their video game series, the studio has even opened their own production studio appropriately named PlayStation Productions back in 2019. Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra has also revealed that there's a total of seven TV shows and three movies based on PlayStation properties in active development at Sony Pictures. However, after today, we now know that God of War definitely isn’t one of them.