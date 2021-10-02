A Boy And His Blob is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

If you missed it the first time around or didn't have a Nintendo Wii, A Boy and His Blob is a "heartwarming story through an all-new, hand-drawn and animated presentation". It takes you to Blobolonia in a bid to dethrone an evil Emperor and on an adventure that will "establish a friendship with the blob that will last a lifetime".

It'll be the third iteration of the fan-favorite puzzle-platformer. The original NES game, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Bolobolonia, was released in 1989, and a new version was reimagined for Nintendo Wii twenty years later in 2009.

While a firm release date has yet to be confirmed, we did get to see how the game will look when it finally arrives on Nintendo Switch – take a peek at the announcement trailer below:

"A Boy and His Blob makes its triumphant return!" teases the description of the announcement trailer on the game's YouTube channel. "A reimagining of the NES classic, as the boy, you feed your blob jelly beans and watch him transform into cool and useful objects to solve puzzles and escape danger. With its robust and emotionally driven story, challenging puzzles, and visually impressive art style, A Boy and His Blob is sure to become a classic once again."

With 40 "breathtaking levels filled with hidden treasures" that can be collected to unlock 40 additional challenge levels, In A Boy and His Blob you can transform the blob into 15 "useful items" by feeding him jelly beans such as the "all-new Caramel Cannon and Bubble Gum Bouncer and classic beans like the Licorice Ladder, Apple Jack and Tangerine Trampoline", Ziggurat Interactive explains.

